Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,737 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool stock opened at $339.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day moving average of $401.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

