Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.04 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

