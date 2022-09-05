Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.52% of PagerDuty worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.68.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

