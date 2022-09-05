Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,146,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 418,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

