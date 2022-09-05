Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.68% of InterDigital worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $74.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

