Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Textron worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 68,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.