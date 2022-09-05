Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Boston Beer worth $50,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,101 shares of company stock worth $386,892. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $330.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.97 and its 200 day moving average is $357.17. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $569.39.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

