Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Head-To-Head Review

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Cuisine Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $6.70 million 6.43 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Cuisine Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Cuisine Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -20.68% -25.23% -19.74% Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barfresh Food Group and Cuisine Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.39%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cuisine Solutions beats Barfresh Food Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

