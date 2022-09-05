Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 42,361.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $66.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

