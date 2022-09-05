Braze (BRZE) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Monday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Braze to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Braze Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $38.73 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $703,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $703,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

