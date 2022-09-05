Brokers Offer Predictions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $31.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 126,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.