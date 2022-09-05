Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

