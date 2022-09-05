Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 528.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $47.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

