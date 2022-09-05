Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $41.54 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

