Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $291.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

