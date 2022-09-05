Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,087 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,106.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28.

