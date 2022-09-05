Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,571 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.63 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

