Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 1,920 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,581.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

