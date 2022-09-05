Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 7,310 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 6.2 %

OII stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

