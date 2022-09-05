Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Codexis by 10.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Codexis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Down 2.7 %

CDXS stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.61. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

