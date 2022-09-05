Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 141.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 38.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vontier by 2,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vontier Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Vontier stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

