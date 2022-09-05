Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 31,156 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

