Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

NYSE EGO opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

