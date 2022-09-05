Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $385,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

KPTI stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 335,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,738 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

