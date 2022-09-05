Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 10,128 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 824.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $32,042,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

