Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 14,321 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

