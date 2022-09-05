Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CDK Global by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Trading Down 0.1 %

CDK opened at $54.76 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CDK Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.