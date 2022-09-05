Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,806 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

