Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 191,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

