Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,004 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 765,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

