Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.50. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

