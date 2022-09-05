Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 992.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 144,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $762.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

