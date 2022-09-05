Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

