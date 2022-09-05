Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.16 on Monday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. BTIG Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Ping Identity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Recommended Stories

