Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,266 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Cortexyme worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 5,743.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4,905.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 176,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 135,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme Trading Up 2.6 %

Cortexyme stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.