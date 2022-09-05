Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $302,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTX. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

