Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $333,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 55,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE BRBR opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

