Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $380,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Insider Activity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.