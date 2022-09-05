Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $411,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Trading Up 5.0 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

GFI opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.