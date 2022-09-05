Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $456,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

