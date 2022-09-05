Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $487,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

ironSource stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

