Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 136.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

TLK stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

