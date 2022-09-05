Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

