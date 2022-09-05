Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $65,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

