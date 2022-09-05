Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 4,481 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,788,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 360,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

TAK opened at $13.58 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

