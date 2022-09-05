Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HA opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile



Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

