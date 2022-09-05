Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $22.45 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.