Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 33,303 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Leslie’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,123,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.