Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 40,994 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $65,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

PTRA stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

PTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

