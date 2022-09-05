Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PG&E by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,859,000 after buying an additional 3,204,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after purchasing an additional 915,652 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,767 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 209.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

